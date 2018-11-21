Beautiful travel weather is in store, along with plenty of sunshine for Thanksgiving! Rain returns late on Black Friday.
Clear sky and chilly temperatures getting out the door this morning, sitting in the mid-30s Upstate and near freezing in the mountains. Bundle up if you are leaving early for work or travel. Sunshine through the day will bring highs to the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains, with a calm to light breeze. A "perfect 10" afternoon!
Thanksgiving Day looks sunny and cool! The day will start in the 30s area-wide, then temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s.
Black Friday will be clear to start, then clouds will build in through the day. Temperatures stay much chillier, only reaching the 40s in the afternoon. Showers are possible by Friday evening, with more widespread rain developing by the morning on Saturday. Showers will slowly push out during mid-afternoon hours, leaving mostly dry conditions for the Clemson-Carolina game Saturday night at Death Valley.
Sunday looks dry and warmer, nearing 60, before another round of rain and a blast of cooler air next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.