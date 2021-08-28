Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! Our weather stays fairly quiet for these next few days, but next week due to Ida we could get some tropical rains and storms. We break down your forecast below.
This afternoon brings another small chance for rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the Mountains. However most of us should stay dry. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Feeling hotter walking outside due to the intense humidity. Tonight stays warm with lows in the lower 70s for the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains with mainly dry conditions.
Tomorrow calls for the same weather pattern, high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect to see a lot of sunshine with just a brief passing shower is storm possible in the afternoons.
Hurricane Ida will make landfall along the LA gulf coast as it looks now late Sunday as a strong hurricane. It will push moisture through the southeast Tuesday, peaking Wednesday, and slowly diminishing Thursday. Locally, we could end up with a heightened rain threat from the system. As of now it looks like a severe threat and flood threat can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep you posted as the system evolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.