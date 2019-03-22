This evening, breezy and clear conditions will continue with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s after sunset. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s as the sky stays clear. A high wind warning is in effect for McDowell, Yancey, and Mitchell counties as well as a wind advisory for Madison, Buncombe, and Haywood counties until 6 AM Saturday morning.
Full sunshine and less wind is on tap Saturday with highs reaching the 60s – a perfect 10!
Clouds thicken up Sunday, but no rain is expected. Despite the added clouds, highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Rain starts the week on Monday, and there could even a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Much of this activity moves out for Tuesday, but a few showers could stick around as temperatures fall some 10-15 degrees below average into the 50s.
The rest of the week looks great with lots of sun and moderating temperatures – highs Wednesday stay in the 50s but reach near 70 degrees by Friday.
