Gusty winds remain likely tonight into the first half of Sunday which will be followed by beautiful days Sunday and Monday.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western North Carolina mountains until noon Sunday where 40-50 mph gusts are possible.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for Yancey and Mitchell Counties until noon Sunday where 50-60 mph wind gusts are possible.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the TN/NC border until 7 AM Sunday for gusty wind and light snow accumulations.
The Upstate and NE Georgia will see a chilly night with lows in the lower 30s (upper 20s in the mountains) under a partly to mostly clear sky.
Winds will diminish by Sunday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Monday will be even warmer with highs just shy of 60 in the Upstate and lower 50s in the mountains.
A weak front will bring isolated showers to the area and possibly some high elevation snowflakes to western North Carolina Tuesday.
The rest of next week looks dry and mild with highs in the 50s with a few showers possible by Friday.
Rain is looking more likely next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.