For the overnight hours we'll see decreasing clouds in the Upstate, with mainly cloudy skies in the mountains, and showers from time to time. Lows will be in the 40s by Sunday morning.
For Sunday, Halloween, the weather is looking great, but it will be a bit breezy. Skies will be mostly sunny for the Upstate and partly cloudy in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains.
For the Trick or Treaters tomorrow evening the weather looks great. Temperatures will start in the 60s but fall into the 50s after sunset, so make sure the ghosts and goblins have an extra layer. Sunday night will be mainly clear with lows in the 40s.
Monday and Tuesday look nice, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows.
A cold front moves through on Tuesday, with much colder air behind it. Wednesday looks dry with increasing clouds and highs in the 50s.
Thursday and Friday look cloudy and wet with highs only in the 50s in the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. There could be some snow in the higher elevations. Lows at night will be in the 30s and 40s.
The weekend is looking drier, but chilly, with a chance of a frost and freeze with overnight lows in the 30s.
