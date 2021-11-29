With clear skies and high pressure overhead tonight, we're looking at a hard freeze for most of us. Lows by morning will be in the low 30s for the Upstate, with mid 20s for the mountains.
Our warm up begins Tuesday, as temperatures climb into the low 60s for the Upstate, upper 50s in the mountains. Skies will be sunny. Tuesday night we'll stay above freezing in the Upstate, mid 30s, but expect near freezing conditions in the mountains.
For the first day of December on Wednesday, it'll feel more like early fall. Highs warm to the low to mid 60s under a few passing clouds, with the night in the 30s and 40s.
Even warmer conditions build in Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Thursday, then low to mid 70s on Friday, and mainly sunny skies. Expect 60s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s.
The weekend looks split, still quite warm on Saturday with highs around 70, but it drops fast Saturday night and leads to highs in the 50s for Sunday, with only a slight chance of showers for the mountains on Saturday.
