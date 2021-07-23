All the smoke is from wildfires burning out west and in Canada, and that smoke is getting dragged into the Carolina region. This should improve slightly this weekend, but you still will notice the haziness in our area.
This weekend will be hot as temperatures return to the 80s and 80s, near or just above average for this time of year. On and off showers and storms are in the forecast, a better chance of rain than today, but even then it won't be a washout. Overall expect a good mix of sun and clouds.
For early next week we'll see a slight uptick in showers and storms as temperatures remain around normal, in the low 90s.
