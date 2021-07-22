We're looking at a typical July summer pattern for the Upstate and mountains over the next several days, along with hazy and smoky skies. The smoke is from wildfires out west, and should linger through the end of the week.
This morning starts in the 60s to low 70s with dry weather, and you can expect to see general sunshine throughout the day. Hazy skies from western wildfires will stay in place, with Air Quality concerns in western NC. Spend a little less time outdoors today if you have any lung concerns, or are elderly or very young. Highs today climb into the 80s and low 90s with just a 20% chance at a brief passing shower.
The sky remains hazy on Friday with passing clouds and a 20% chance for rain. Highs again climb into the 80s and low 90s. Overnight drops into the 60s and low 70s.
The wildfire smoke should move out over the weekend, but we'll hold on to heat and mostly dry weather with just a 20-30% chance at passing showers or a brief storm. Highs stay near or just above average for this time of year, in the 80s to low 90s.
For early next week there could be a slight uptick in showers and storms as temperatures remain around normal, in the low 90s.
