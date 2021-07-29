Excessive heat sticks around Friday, ahead of a slow cool-down this weekend. A Heat Advisory has been issued for northeast GA, along with Abbeville and Greenwood counties until 8PM Friday.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows down to 68-72 area-wide. Friday will be another very hot day with highs in the mid 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. A front will approach, and that will bring a chance for late day storms, but most of the rain will be isolated in nature.
Saturday will be a bit more typical for late July, as highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s with a 20% chance for late day storms.
Sunday will bring a better chance for late day showers and storms as another front approaches! Highs will be cooler in the 82-89 range.
Decent rain chances will linger into Monday as well, with temperatures actually dropping to below normal for this time of year! We’ll keep that pattern through much of the week!
