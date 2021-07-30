Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the start of the weekend! The heat holds strong again today, with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees in some spots. Take the necessary precautions to beat the heat like limiting time outdoors and drinking plenty of water. We break down your forecast below.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for northeast GA, along with Abbeville and Greenwood counties until 8PM.
Today starts with partly cloudy skies, allowing the heat to build quickly. High temperatures are expected to reach the middle 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in the Mountains. Adding on to the already toasty temperatures, the heat index will peak at around 100-105. So that is how it could feel outside. Be sure to look after your pets always look before you lock the car. A disturbance moves in later today, which will trigger a couple showers and scattered t-storms. Some storms that pop up could pack a punch, so it may be best to secure anything loose outdoors. A marginal risk has been placed for eastern sections of the Upstate to account for any stronger storms. Stay weather aware!
This weekend, a chance for rain and storms remain with a greater risk for wet weather Sunday. Temperatures will step back closer to normal for this time of year both days in the 80s for the Mountains and 90s in the Upstate.
Decent rain chances will linger into next week with temperatures actually dropping below normal for this time of year! We’ll keep that pattern through much of the week!
