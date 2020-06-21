Heat and humidity build to start the week, and storm chances accordingly increase as well.
Starting in the 60s, highs return to 91 degrees in the Upstate and 85 in the mountains. Much of the area ends up hot and humid, with isolated storm chances. There will be a slightly increased chance of afternoon storms in the mountains.
Wednesday still looks the most active as an upper-air disturbance provides better support for more widespread rain and storm coverage, along with highs in the 80s. Thursday brings a 20% chance for storms, with highs backing off into the mid-80s.
The heat comes back Friday and into the weekend with highs likely to reach the low to possibly even middle 90s without much, if any, rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.