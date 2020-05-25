Memorial Day won't be as hot, but there still will be scattered to widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Though this morning will be generally dry, an isolated shower remains possible along with patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s. Heat levels will not be nearly as intense as the weekend - daytime highs today will hold in the 70s as scattered showers and storms stay likely toward afternoon. The severe threat today should be comparatively lower than Sunday.
Tuesday brings a slight reprieve in rain chances - spotty showers are possible, but widespread rain and storms are unlikely. However, rain becomes potentially widespread again by Wednesday as highs stay way below average in the 60s.
Conditions heat up later in the week back into the 80s, and scattered afternoon storms stay likely each day. Afternoon storms stick around into Saturday, but the parent front could bring some slightly drier conditions to the region by Sunday.
