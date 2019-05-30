The late-May heat wave will come to an end as the month wraps up. We’ll see temps return to near-normal for the first week of June!
Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated mountain shower or storm. Friday morning will start in the low to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Through the day we’ll get a few showers and t-storms as a front moves through, but rain will be pretty tough to come by. Highs will still warm to 90 for the Upstate and 83 in the mountains.
Skies clear Friday night, leaving a mostly dry and “less hot” Saturday. Highs will make it to 88 in the Upstate and 81 in the mountains under mostly sunny skies. Sunday another front pushes in, bringing a slight chance for rain. Highs on Sunday will approach 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will be VERY NICE with low humidity and lower temps overall! Highs will only get into the 70s for the mountains and low to mid-80s in the Upstate with blue skies!
