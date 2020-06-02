Heat builds through midweek with plenty of sunshine, followed by the return of showers and afternoon thunderstorms that will last for several days.
Mostly clear skies this morning hold on to temperatures mainly in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Throughout the day, highs warm up to near averages in the low to mid-80s with general sunshine.
Wednesday is when temperatures will begin hovering closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon. An isolated mountain shower or brief storm becomes possible late in the day, and could move right along the NC/SC state lines.
Scattered to widespread late day storms will accompany our heat and humidity Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with highs holding in the upper 80s.
Those chances should diminish by Sunday and Monday, bringing back a bit more sunshine and only a 20% chance at any passing rain.
