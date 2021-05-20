Happy Thursday everyone! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half. HOT temperatures are on the way starting today lasting through next week. We break down your forecast below.
A sunny sky today will guide high temperatures reaching 77 in the Mountains and 83 in the Upstate. Tonight stays clear with temperatures dropping into the 50s to lower 60s.
Friday gets into the 80s for everyone with wide-spread sunshine. This weekend gets even hotter with our temperatures.
Saturday reaches the 80s to nearly 90 degrees, followed by Sunday in the 80s to the lower 90s. Both days expect to see plenty of sunshine!
A small chance of rain returns to the forecast Monday lasting into the middle of the week. It won't be enough to cool things down as highs remain in the 80s to lower 90s through at least Wednesday.
Find ways to beat the heat, and don't forget to check on neighbors and pets!
