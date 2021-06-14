Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the start of the brand new work-week. After plenty of rain and storms, another chance is in the forecast today. However, tomorrow turns sunny and we will stay dry mid-week. We break down your forecast below.
Isolated showers and storms will develop as a front moves through this afternoon. Any storms could turn strong to severe, with gusty winds and frequent lighting being the main threats. Stay weather aware! High temperatures today reach the middle 80s to the lower 90s.
Behind the cold front, expect lower humidity and drier weather. Tuesday and through Friday we'll have minimal cloud cover, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures close to average. Highs should max out in the 80s to near 910 degrees. Normal for the Upstate: 87, Mountains: 82. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.
This weekend our weather turns stormy once again. Cloud cover will increase with isolated rain and storm potential. Temperatures will stay in the 80s to about 90 degrees.
