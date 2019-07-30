One more day of limited storm chances before wet weather becomes more prominent across the area. Temperatures stay near normal, before a slight weekend cool down.
Today brings more late July heat as highs reach the 80s and 90s. The mountains will see isolated showers and storms in the afternoon/evening while the Upstate stays generally dry.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will bring spotty to scattered late day rain and storms, with higher humidity than we've had as of late. Highs back off into the 80s. Of all three, Thursday brings the potential for the soggiest of the days.
Storm chances will decrease a touch this weekend, but there will still be a few late day pockets to dodge. Overall though, this weekend isn't looking like a total loss, and there will likely be a few more peeks of sun on Sunday.
