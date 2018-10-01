Temperatures will continue to rise this week making it feel more like summer than fall with little to no rain.
It will be mild, but muggy with lows in the lower and middle 60s with patchy fog developing by Tuesday morning.
The rest of the day Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with just a slight chance of a mountain shower and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Wednesday will be a degree or two warmer with a stray mountain shower possible, but that's about it for any rain chances this week.
Thursday through the weekend will bring next to ZERO rain, but at the expense of hot and muggy weather with highs reaching the lower 80s in the mountains and upper 80s in the Upstate.
This is about 10 or so degrees above where you'd expect us to be with average highs 72 in the mountains and 77 in the Upstate.
