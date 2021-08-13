For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy skies with the mild and muggy conditions continuing, with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
For the weekend the tropical moisture will increase, with isolated to scattered storms Saturday, with a wider coverage of storms expected on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s Saturday, but cooler mid 80s for the Upstate on Sunday. The mountains will also be wet with upper 80s Saturday, cooling to low 80s on Sunday. At night lows will be near 70 in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
For early next week it's all eyes on Fred. The trend is farther west with the track, through western Florida, Alabama into Tennessee. Rain amounts depend on the track of the system, a little too early to tell. There's a TD #7 well east of the Lesser Antilles that will moves W-NW the next several days and could be in the Bahamas early next week.
Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures will be cooler into next week with highs only in the low 80s early in the week, then a gradual warm up through time. The mountains will have highs in the upper 70s then low 80s later in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.