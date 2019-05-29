Our heat wave will gradually loosen its grip on the western Carolinas over the next few days along with the return for isolated afternoon rain.
Highs Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the mountains and lower 90s in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky with a small chance at a brief shower or two in the mountains.
Friday will bring spotty showers to the mountains with a leftover one or two in the Upstate with highs in the 80s to near 90.
By this weekend highs will be in the 80s area-wide with isolated afternoon rain and storms.
Our cooling will continue into next week as highs drop into the lower and middle 80s with hit or miss showers returning by mid-week.
