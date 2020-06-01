Our heat is set to build the rest of the week before late day storms return for the 2nd half of it.
Expect a quiet night with a mostly clear sky and lows in the middle to upper 50s.
Tuesday looks overall gorgeous, but just a bit warmer with some decent sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 80s.
Wednesday is when temperatures will begin hovering around 90 degrees during the afternoon. An isolated mountain shower is also possible.
Spotty to scattered late day storms will likely accompany our heat and humidity Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Those chances should diminish by Sunday and Monday.
