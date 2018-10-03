Summer temperatures will continue in the Carolinas over the next few days, despite the change of seasons, with highs approaching 90° by Friday.
Today starts the same as the last few days, some patchy mountain fog, temperatures in the 60s, and a mostly clear sky. The day heats up to the mid and upper 80s, with a few passing clouds and a light breeze.
Friday will be the hottest day this week with highs reaching a scorching 90° in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Both Thursday and Friday will bring a decent amount of sunshine and just a stray shower or two in the mountains.
This weekend is when temperatures begin to gradually fall back into the lower and middle 80s, with a spotty shower or two across the region each afternoon.
Clouds will continue to build into the area early next week which will give temperatures the opportunity to cool off a bit more, reaching the middle 70s to lower 80s for a couple of days.
Isolated rain remains possible from Monday-Wednesday, but shouldn't become a widespread issue.
