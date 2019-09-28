Our early Fall heat is likely to last into most of next week, but some relief is quite possible next weekend!
Expect a few stray showers this evening, but the rest of the night will be dry with decreasing clouds and lows in the middle and upper 60s.
Patchy fog is possible to start Sunday, but more sunshine will allow for highs to reach the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
A stray shower or two is possible in the mountains Sunday, but a few more are possible on Monday as a weak front approaches from the north.
That will allow temperatures to kick back a touch, but highs will still be well into the 80s.
We'll bounce back to the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday, but another front is likely to bring a few spotty showers on Friday.
Behind lies some cooler air which will likely put highs into the 70s area-wide and lows in the 50s next weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.