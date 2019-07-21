Monday will be warm again, but an early week storm system will bring temperatures way down Tuesday through next weekend.
A stray storm or two is possible this evening with the rest of the night staying dry and muggy with lows near 70 area-wide.
Monday will begin dry with some patchy valley fog with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s in the mountains and near 90 in the Upstate.
Scattered showers and storms will develop in the mountains during the afternoon with a couple reaching the Upstate by the evening commute.
The Upstate will see more rain and storms late Monday evening into Monday night.
Tuesday will bring scattered to widespread rain and storms on and off throughout the day, but should dry us up by Tuesday night.
As a result, highs will only reach the 70s to lower 80s on Tuesday.
The cold front causing the next couple days' rain will tug down cooler drier air from the north which will cause highs to only reach the upper 70s to middle 80s.
Those temperatures will persist into later in the week with slight chances for rain returning next weekend as highs stay below average.
