Back to average heat to start the week, but a storm system on the way will bring temperatures way down Tuesday through next weekend.
The week begins dry with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s, under a generally sunny sky for the Upstate. Mountain towns could see an isolated morning rain shower near the TN border. The rest of the day turns up to 90 degrees in the Upstate and 84 in the mountains.
Scattered showers and storms will become possible in the afternoon across the area, with the most widespread coverage expected in the mountains. A flash flood watch is in effect until Midnight for Swain, Graham, northern Jackson, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, and Buncombe counties.
Tuesday will bring scattered to widespread rain and storms on and off throughout the day, with an overcast sky. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s, feeling much cooler than the prior days. Much of the rain will wrap up by Tuesday night.
Once that front moves out, temperatures level out into the 70s to mid-80s for the remainder of the week, which is around 5° cooler than usual for this time of year. Expect generally dry and sunny conditions, with small mountain rain chances returning for Thursday onward.
