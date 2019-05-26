Expect the heat wave to not only continue into Memorial Day, but also into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s in the Upstate.
Lows tonight will be in the 60s to near 70 with muggy conditions and a mostly clear sky.
High temperatures Monday afternoon will reach 95 in the Upstate (the record is 98) and 88 in the mountains (the record is 93) under a mostly sunny sky.
Tuesday will bring similar heat with highs of 96 in the Upstate (the record is 100) and 90 in the mountains (the record is 91) with a bright blue sky.
The heat will begin ever so gradually backing off on Wednesday, but highs will still be in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
This is also when isolated afternoon shower chances will return mainly to the mountains, but overall the outlook is overall dry.
The Upstate could also see a stray shower or storm during the afternoon Friday into next weekend when highs FINALLY back off into the 80s.
