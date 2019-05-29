(FOX Carolina) - Major heat continues into the next few days, before small rain chances bring some relief over the weekend.
Another sunny, hazy, and breezy day today with highs reaching the 90s to near 100 degrees. Records sit at 98 and 92 degrees in the Upstate and mountains, respectively. The breeze remains strong from the west-southwest, with gusts upwards of 20 -25 mph at times...this will create an elevated fire danger for northeast GA into most of the Upstate.
We'll shave a couple degrees off those highs on Thursday with highs of 93 (record is 95) in the Upstate and 88 (record is 91) in the mountains. The strong breeze will continue, keeping a slightly more comfortable feel to the air, along with a small chance for mountain showers/storms.
Temperatures return to near 90 degrees in the Upstate by Friday afternoon and middle 80s in the mountains with spotty afternoon showers, with similar isolated rain and storm chances holding on into the weekend.
Highs return to the 80s across the entire area for Saturday and Sunday, which should continue into the first part of next week.
