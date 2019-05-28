(FOX Carolina) - We have a couple more days left in our heat wave before we get some very limited relief by this weekend.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s in the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate under a mostly clear sky.
Sunshine and heat continue Wednesday afternoon with highs of 90 in the mountains (record is 92) and 95 in the Upstate (record is 98).
There's also a slight chance at a couple of pop-up showers and storms in thye mountains during the afternoon.
We'll shave a couple degrees off those highs on Thursday with highs of 93 (record is 95) in the Upstate and 88 (record is 91) in the mountains.
Thursday will also be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 miles per hour.
Temperatures will be much closer to 90 degrees in the Upstate by Friday afternoon and middle 80s in the mountains with spotty afternoon showers.
We'll see those similar isolated rain and storm chances this weekend in both the Upstate and the mountains with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
Expect highs in the 80s to continue into the first part of next week with relatively dry conditions.
