Warming temperatures and dry weather stay the rule through most of this week. Showers become possible into the weekend as a front approaches.
Clear and cool this morning in the 50s, with the beautiful sunshine holding strong throughout the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s, just slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.
Wednesday brings a few passing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s again, followed by similar conditions and a brief shower possible on Thursday.
By Friday, a few showers on and off become possible as a cold front approaches. That will hold steady into the weekend and early next week with highs in the low to mid-70s, though no day brings washout weather.
The front looks like it will come through our area on Tuesday, increasing our likelihood for scattered to widespread rain.
