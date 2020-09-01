Hot temperatures are in store for the rest of this week, with much lower rain chances. This weekend will bring slightly cooler air, and small chances for afternoon storms.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows down to 67-71 area-wide. Wednesday is looking hot and dry, with highs a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect afternoon temps in the low 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. There will only be a small chance for storms in the mountains.
Thursday gets even hotter with highs in the low to even mid 90s for parts of the Upstate! Rain will be tough to come by late week, but a few showers and storms will move in Friday as a front moves in. Mountains will stand the best chance at rain.
Once the front pushes through, we’ll see temps back to normal for the time of year. Highs will remain in the 80s through the holiday weekend, with the best chance for rain coming on Monday into Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.