Hopefully you all are having a great weekend!
Isolated showers are possible today, but skies should remain mostly sunny.
Overnight Sunday skies will dry out, and temperatures will fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably hot near 90 for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. A couple mountain storms are possible.
Tuesday will bring more of the same, with hot and humid conditions dominating. Highs will warm to 86-91 area-wide.
Rain chances will increase mid to late week, but still expect mainly afternoon t-storms.
