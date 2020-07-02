Hot temperatures are in store as we head into the holiday weekend! Storm chances will remain low until Sunday, when a better chance for late day rain will develop!
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows down to 64 in the mountains and 70 for the Upstate. A scorcher of a Friday is on the way, with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. Very few showers are expected, so we are keeping rain chances under 20%!
Saturday will be similar to Friday, but a degree of two hotter! Highs will reach 90-93 in the Upstate with only isolated rain expected late day. Rain chance is just 20%.
Scattered showers and storms return for the mountains and Upstate on Sunday as our pattern begins to shift. Highs will cool back to the 80s with the increased clouds and late day rain. Severe threat appears low, but a few storms could pack some gusty wind.
Stormy skies are expected next week as a disturbance meanders across the southeast. No day will be a washout, but storms are likely each afternoon.
