Temperatures will slowly warm up through the end of the week, with a better chance for t-storms returning. Hot and drier weather is on tap for Father’s Day weekend as summer begins.
This morning starts mostly cloudy with a small chance for drizzle. A few peeks of sunshine come toward the afternoon as highs rebound to 79 for the Upstate and 73 in the mountains. A few t-storms will likely develop late day, mainly across the higher terrain.
More scattered late day storms become possible on Friday with highs getting closer to normal for this time of year in the low to mid-80s. The main threat with any storms will be heavy downpours and lightning.
This weekend conditions will dry out as an upper level low pressure moves north and takes the unsettled weather with it. Expect more sunshine and highs back to close to 90 for Upstate spots and mid-80s in the mountains. Father’s Day should be mostly dry and hot!
