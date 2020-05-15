Temperatures heat up, along with the tropics over the next few days! We could see “Arthur” develop in the Atlantic this weekend.
Right now models a low pressure developing as it moves into the Bahamas, then drifting northward. It may become organized enough to be a named storm by Saturday, and at this point the chances have gone up to 80%. A cold front should help to steer it away from the U.S., so it should not become a problem.
The SC coast may have some increased surf and rip current risk, while the Outer Banks could have light rain and breezy conditions this weekend.
Locally, the morning starts in the 50s and 60s, with afternoon temperatures soaring to the 70s and lower 80s. Passing clouds will come and go, with minimal rain/storm potential.
Saturday warms up even more, highs in the lower to mid-80s along with a small chance at pop up showers/storms. The best chance for any pop-ups will be in the mountains.
A couple of those storms could sneak into the Upstate Sunday and Monday afternoon as highs continue well into the 80s. This would all be with a front that helps to steer Arthur away from the coast.
The warmth should back off a touch next Tuesday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s, and small rain chances look to hold in place through at least the middle of the week.
