Temperatures heat up, along with the tropics over the next few days. We could see “Arthur” develop in the Atlantic toward this weekend, with little to no impact to land expected.
Locally, temperatures begin to soar in the days ahead. With mostly sunshine today, the day begins in the 40s and 50s, and reach the 70s to near 80 by the afternoon. The mountains could see a brief shower, but the day looks overall dry.
Friday and Saturday look dry, and warmer. Highs the low to mid-80s by the start of the weekend. Sunday will likely present high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s with isolated afternoon showers and storms, and this will last into Monday.
The warmth should back off a touch next Tuesday with highs in the 70s. The forecast for Tuesday/Wednesday next week largely relies upon what happens with the potential of a tropical system off the coast.
Current models show a low pressure forming north of the Bahamas, then drifting northward. It may become organized enough to be a named storm, and at this point the chances have gone up to 70%. A cold front should help to steer it away from the U.S. coastline. Depending on how fast that system moves up/away from shore, will help decide whether the middle of next week is wet or dry locally (from a separate system, that could either pass through quickly, or get stuck overhead with more rain if the out-to-sea system moves too slowly). We'll update the forecast with the latest information as we get it.
