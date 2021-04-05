Happy Monday everyone! We hope you had a great Easter weekend and we welcome you back to the start of the new work-week.
Above average temperatures last through the week, with sunshine dominating through Wednesday. Thursday into Friday, the next round of rain moves in.
Pleasant sunshine is on tap for today with highs reaching 77 in the Upstate and 72 in the Mountains with a light breeze. Tonight drops into the 40s to near 50 for overnight low temperatures.
Tuesday and Wednesday continue to hold on to gorgeous weather, with sunshine and highs warming into the 70s to lower 80s.
Shower chances return late this week, starting Thursday afternoon and getting more widespread by Friday. Highs stay in the 70s area-wide.
Some computer models show a drying trend for Saturday, while others still hold on to some showers, but all signs right now point towards drier weather by Sunday afternoon, so we'll keep you posted on the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.