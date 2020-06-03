Expect a hotter and muggier Wednesday before scattered late day storms return to the area Thursday.
This morning starts in the 60s with a few passing clouds, and gets intensely hot by the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 80s to 90 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two is possible in the mountains with the very off chance one makes it into the far northern Upstate. Most areas, however, will remain dry.
Similar heat and humidity will be felt Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Coverage of storms will be greatest on Saturday.
Clouds will likely stick around as some upper level moisture (likely little rainfall) associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal sneaks into the area.
That will produce spotty showers at best late this weekend into the first half of next week, with a muggy feel and slightly cooler temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.