Temperatures heat up, along with the tropics over the next few days! We could see “Arthur” develop in the Atlantic toward this weekend.
Right now models a low pressure developing as it moves into the Bahamas, then drifting northward. It may become organized enough to be a named storm, and at this point the chances have gone up to 70% in the next 48 hours. A cold front should help to steer it away from the U.S. though!
Impact would be minimal for the SC coast, but certainly some increased surf and rip current risk will be something to watch. The Outer Banks could see some light rain and breezy conditions from the outer bands.
Locally we aren’t expecting any impacts from Arthur.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with low down in the mid to upper 50s!
Friday onward is likely to present high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Best chance for any pop-ups will be in the mountains.
A couple of those storms could sneak into the Upstate Sunday and Monday afternoon. This would all be with a front that helps to steer Arthur away from the coast.
The warmth should back off a touch next Tuesday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
