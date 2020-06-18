Temperatures will slowly warm up through the end of the week, with a better chance for t-storms through Friday. Hot and dry (mostly) weather is on tap for Father’s Day weekend.
Scattered showers are likely through this evening, with temps staying in the 70s to around 80, so not too bad for June! Conditions will slowly clear up overnight.
More scattered late day storms will be possible on Friday with highs getting closer to normal for this time of year in the low to mid 80s. Main threat with any storms will be heavy downpours and lightning.
This weekend conditions will dry out as an upper level low pressure moves north and takes the unsettled weather with it!. Expect more sunshine and highs back to close to 90 for Upstate spots and mid 80s in the mountains. Saturday could bring a few late-day showers, but rain should be fairly isolated.
Father’s Day should be mostly dry and hot! This will start a much warmer pattern as we head into next week, with increasing storms chances toward Tuesday and Wednesday.
