Beautiful weather sticks around through Thursday, then we’ll begin to feel the effects of Hurricane Delta as it nears the Louisiana coastline.
Today starts in the 40s and 50s with a crisp, clear sky. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with little wind, feeling slightly warmer than usual for this time of year.
The warmth builds on Wednesday and Thursday, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s in the mountains and low 80s in the Upstate. "Normal" this time of year is 76 Upstate and 71 in the mountains.
Showers will increase, along with cloud cover, on Friday, but don’t expect a washout. The main rain with “Delta” will be pushing through the southeast on Saturday. Right now the heaviest rain looks to be just north of us, but we’ll still see a decent soaking with 1-2 inches of rainfall.
We’ll also monitor for any severe weather with the system, given the proximity of the area of low pressure. Right now the most likely time for that would be Saturday late day. But we’ll keep you posted.
Some rain may linger into Sunday morning, but the skies should slowly clear in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.
