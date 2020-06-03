Rain chances will increase, along with the heat, over the next few days. We’re also watching Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico, but it doesn’t appear to be a threat to the Carolinas.
Tonight will bring isolated showers and lows in the 60s area-wide. Thursday expect a better rain chance as a front settles closer to the area. A few severe storms are possible with damaging wind as the primary threat. Best chance for rain comes from 3-8PM.
Another round of showers and storms is expected for Friday, with highs climbing to near 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains. Once again the better chance for rain will be late day.
Storms will linger into Saturday afternoon too, but there are signs that the front may settle south of the area long enough to get a drier Sunday. More popup storms are possible into next week.
Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely make landfall along the southeast TX or Louisiana coasts. An area of high pressure should keep the storm from moving over our area, instead it will push northward and become absorbed by an upper level disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.