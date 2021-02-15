Rain is likely into Monday night, ahead of clearing for Tuesday and Wednesday! Our next round of downpours will arrive on Thursday.
Rain will become heavy this evening as a front passes through. Showers will taper off overnight with temps staying fairly steady at 35-40. Tuesday is looking NICE with sunshine returning and highs making it back into the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains.
Mostly dry weather will linger into Wednesday, then another system approaches Wednesday night to increase rain chances once again.
Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will fall Thursday afternoon as a front moves through. We could get some snow on the backside of the system as it moves eastward on Friday in the mountains, but otherwise no winter weather is expected. A few t-storms are possible Thursday, but right now with the track of the low and cool surface temps, that threat appears to be low.
Clearing is expected for Friday and the weekend! Cold nights are in store, but days should be really nice with sunshine and highs back in the low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.