Rain chances ramp up Tuesday, with less heat building. As wet weather lets up toward the week's end, hotter temperatures return to the Carolinas.
A low pressure system near the GA coast will bring widespread rain today, sometimes heavy, which will allow highs to scale back into the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Some heavier downpours could cause localized flooding, so remain weather aware and drive safely.
Wednesday will feature a little less widespread wet weather, but still the same on and off rain can be expected with slightly warmer temperatures in the 80s.
Showers and storms will become more isolated Thursday and Friday with highs bouncing back into the 80s and 90s as more sunshine breaks through the clouds at times.
Afternoon showers and storms look to be scattered Saturday and more isolated on Sunday into early next week, with average heat for mid-July sticking around.
