Rain chances remain elevated today as temperatures stay below average, but that leads to drier and hotter weather later in the week.
A flash flood watch has been issued for Elbert, Hart, Anderson, Laurens, Abbeville, and Greenwood counties until midnight.
A low pressure system in Georgia will bring widespread rain today, sometimes heavy, which will allow highs to scale back into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Some heavier downpours could cause localized flooding, so remain weather aware and drive safely.
Wednesday will feature a little less widespread wet weather as highs return to the 80s - rain chances remain around 40%.
Showers and storms will become more isolated Thursday and Friday with highs bouncing back into the 80s and 90s as more sunshine breaks through the clouds.
Afternoon showers and storms look to increase toward Saturday but become more isolated on Sunday into early next week. Highs stay near average for mid July - near 90 degrees.
