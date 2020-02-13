A round of rain, gusty wind, and isolated storms comes Thursday, but clearing returns with the arrival of much colder air for the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine will stick around for a day or two before the next chance for showers moves in.
Heavy rain and storms this morning slowly clear toward early afternoon, but clouds may hang tough. Temperatures stay in the 60s across the Upstate, but expect a colder afternoon in the mountains as temperatures fall into the 40s late in the day.
Tonight gets clear and COLD with temperatures in the 20s and 30s ahead of a great Valentine's Day! Friday brings back the SUNSHINE with highs in the 50s. It gets cold in the overnight as Saturday morning lows dip into the 20s.
The rest of the weekend looks partly to mostly sunny, though rain chances creep back into the forecast by the end of the weekend into next week.
