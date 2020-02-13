A round of rain, gusty wind, and isolated storms comes Thursday, but clearing returns with the arrival of much colder air for the end of the week. Plenty of sunshine will stick around for a day or two before the next chance for showers moves in.
This morning, expect widespread rain, heavy at times, along with pockets of gusty wind. Temperatures start the day near 60 degrees, but barely warm in the Upstate, and get colder all day in the mountains. Afternoon temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 40s to the low 60s, from north to south.
Conditions dry out by the afternoon as the line heads east, but clouds may hang tough. Rain amounts should range from a quarter inch up to an inch, which will prevent any major flood concerns; however, a flash flood watch is in effect for Swain, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Transylvania, and Rabun counties.
Tonight gets clear and COLD, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s ahead of a great Valentine's Day!
Friday brings back the SUNSHINE with highs in the 50s. It gets cold in the overnight as Saturday morning lows dip into the 20s. The rest of the weekend looks partly to mostly sunny, though rain chances creep back into the forecast by the end of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.