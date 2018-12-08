(FOX Carolina) - Expect heavy snow to develop in the mountains tonight with a combination of rain, wet snow & freezing rain in the Upstate.
*A winter storm WARNING has been issued for ALL of WNC as well as the Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Laurens, Stephens and Cherokee counties in the Upstate. This starts Saturday afternoon and lasts through noon Monday.*
*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Greenwood, Abbeville, Albert, Franklin, Hart, and now Newberry counties for the same time frame*
SATURDAY Evening – A rain/snow mix will develop in the northern Upstate with a complete switch over to all snow in the mountains with gradual accumulations.
SATURDAY NIGHT – After midnight a wintry mix will develop in the Upstate with possible ice/freezing rain, especially along/north of I-85. Mountains will see heavy snow with whiteout conditions at times producing 2-3 inches/hour snowfall rates.
SUNDAY MORNING– Heavy snow continues in the mountains, extending into the northern Upstate at times. Freezing rain continues near I-85 and surrounding areas with ice accumulations likely.
SUNDAY AFTERNOON - Snow rates begin decreasing in the mountains, but a wintry mix remains possible in the Upstate before tapering late and rising just above freezing by mid-late afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT – Lingering showers in the Upstate and snow in the mountains will be possible.
MONDAY – One final burst of snow possible, even in the Upstate, as the back edge of the storm moves through. Only light accumulations add to what's on the ground in the Upstate, but a couple more inches of snow are possible in WNC. A lot of WNC will likely have close to if not more than a foot of snow on the ground by the end of the day.
** All is subject to change depending on model trends! We will keep you posted!
REST OF WEEK - sunshine returns Tuesday with cool air sticking around. Temperatures climb into the 50s later in the week with widespread rain returning Friday.
