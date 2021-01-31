Tonight we'll see cloudy skies with scattered showers possible in the Upstate and snow over the higher mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers in the Upstate and 40% chance for snow showers in the mountains, mainly along the TN line. Snowfall accumulations could be significant above 3,500 feet, High temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains. Monday night expect snow, heavy at times, above 3,500 feet with snow showers into the NC Foothills. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.
Tuesday through Thursday looks dry with more sunshine and temperatures warming into upper 40s and 50s for the Upstate and 40s to low 50s for the mountains with lows in the 20s.
Our rain chances increase Friday and Saturday with some mountain snow Saturday. It could become very cold Sunday into next week, it's too soon to tell.
