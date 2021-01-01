Showers will become more and more widespread today, with downpours likely. Isolated storms could becomes strong in the late afternoon, mainly south of I-85 and just to our west.
Overall today, expect seasonably cool temperatures in the low to mid-50s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the Upstate and NE Georgia until 8am. During this time, widespread rain will turn heavier. As for storms, they should hold off until the afternoon. The best chance for severe storms will be south of I-85 toward the midlands and coast. There could also be some stronger storms to our west in the morning, but they should lose their intensity as they move into our region.
Rain will taper off a bit tonight, then one more round of rain is possible on Saturday as the front stalls to our south. Sunday looks totally dry though, which should be nice for getting outside.
Next week brings several days of sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees, and lows in the 30s. A small chance for rain moves back in by Thursday.
