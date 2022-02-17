Rain and gusty thunderstorms will continue to progress east overnight, as a cold front sweeps across the region. Expect strong winds and torrential rain at times until the storms pass by about 3:00 AM. Temperatures will spend much of the night in the 60s, before dropping to around 50 upstate, and into the low 40s and upper 30s in the mountains.
Not only will the rain be gone by sunrise on Friday, many of us will be waking up to some sunshine. Any lingering clouds will clear out quickly, setting us up for a mostly sunny day to close out the work week. Temperatures will take a chillier turn in the mountains, with highs scaling back to the upper 40s. Locations upstate can expect milder highs around 60.
Sunny skies for the weekend, too! Highs will return to the 50s for folks in the mountains, while upstate locations see 60s on Saturday followed by slightly cooler upper 50s on Sunday.
Next week we see more spring-like showers and mild 60s for highs.
